|
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Passes 200 Million Followers on Instagram - See the Top 10 Most Followed Stars!
Thursday, 8 October 2020 ()
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is incredibly popular! The wrestling superstar and Jumanji actor passed the 200 million mark on Instagram on Thursday (October 8). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dwayne Johnson “Lesson I learned, as I just surged past 200 MILLION FOLLOWERS 😳🙏🏾💪🏾🥃 Here’s what I’ve learned these past few weeks and maybe, [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this