Melissa Benoist's Fans Get 'I Stand With Melissa' Trending, Accuse Blake Jenner of Victim Blaming Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 38 minutes ago )

Melissa Benoist‘s fans are showing their support for the actress after her ex-husband Blake Jenner addressed her allegations of domestic abuse, eleven months after she spoke out. The 28-year-old Supergirl and Glee actress previously revealed that she’s a survivor of domestic abuse, which she suffered at the hands of a younger partner. Blake posted an [...] 👓 View full article