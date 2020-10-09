Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Who Went Home on 'Big Brother' 2020? Week 9 Spoilers Revealed!

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know spoilers from the latest Big Brother episode! Another contestant has been sent to the jury house on Big Brother and we’re down to the final five for the latest season. Following last week’s historic triple eviction, in which three contestants were sent [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ETCanada - Published
News video: Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’

Tyler Crispen Says He Was Being ‘Genuine’ When He Volunteered To Self-Evict On ‘Big Brother: All-Stars’ 02:57

 During his evictee interview with ET Canada, Tyler Crispen reflects on his controversial game move of wanting to self-evict to help Bayleigh Dayton and Da'Vonne Rogers on "Big Brother: All-Stars". Plus, he shares why the season was "way, way harder" than he expected. Tune in to new episodes of "Big...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones React To 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Triple Eviction [Video]

Kevin Campbell, David Alexander, Dani Briones React To 'Big Brother: All-Stars' Triple Eviction

Last night marked the first-ever triple eviction in "Big Brother" history. While chatting with ET Canada, evictees Kevin Campbell, David Alexander and Dani Briones react to the game-changing night that..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 03:31Published
A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340 [Video]

A P.T smashes WR for most chin-ups in 24 hours in memory of late brother - managing a whopping 5,340

A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 02:36Published
Da'Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On 'Big Brother: All-Stars' [Video]

Da'Vonne Rogers On Representing The Black Community On 'Big Brother: All-Stars'

During her evictee interview with ET Canada, "BB" queen Da'Vonne Rogers gets candid about representing the Black community on "Big Brother: All-Stars", saying that not only was she fighting for..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 05:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Who Went Home on 'Dancing With the Stars' 2020? Spoilers for Week 5 Elimination!

 SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know what happened on Dancing With the Stars! After last week’s big drama during the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

i_am_chasermike

Yoruba Demon 🧟‍♂️ 😊 RT @im_kdc: So a week to the exam I was really nervous, you could tell that i wasn't happy. Then corona came and we all went home, at that… 3 hours ago

PauletteParis1

Paulette Feeney @cooldog95228 @realDonaldTrump Mine went to Arizona, which I hope is turning blue... Brother moved last week, siste… https://t.co/8Am07Oh1An 8 hours ago

Lauriedarln

Laurie 🇺🇸 It's catastrophic problem in #OmahaNE My brother has been ill at home for a week with +Covid, got seriously ill la… https://t.co/z7YolzaFUA 11 hours ago

hoggomcswineass

Rufus T. Firefly 🥃🍺 RT @Mrs_Kitty78: So can I get a shout out for one brother taking a moment to think about the other? My 5yr old went back to school last we… 13 hours ago

clusternz

Manaiakalani Cluster My trip to Hamilton https://t.co/wuKkx4mPVf Last week Saturday me my 2 sisters,my mum, and my brother went to Hamil… https://t.co/XammA6Cixj 13 hours ago

Mrs_Kitty78

MystressMinx So can I get a shout out for one brother taking a moment to think about the other? My 5yr old went back to school… https://t.co/UwbepghHro 14 hours ago

Oolalatee

Tee 👑✨ My parents went to Mexico yesterday my mom making me watch my brother ima be home playing house all week 1 day ago

OpalIngram12

@Opal Ingram 12 @borbalabranch My name is a gem my mother name me opal I was a tiny baby her third child a suprise my mother just h… https://t.co/4JDUAP9iqx 2 days ago