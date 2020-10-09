Who Went Home on 'Big Brother' 2020? Week 9 Spoilers Revealed!
Friday, 9 October 2020 () SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you don’t want to know spoilers from the latest Big Brother episode! Another contestant has been sent to the jury house on Big Brother and we’re down to the final five for the latest season. Following last week’s historic triple eviction, in which three contestants were sent [...]
During his evictee interview with ET Canada, Tyler Crispen reflects on his controversial game move of wanting to self-evict to help Bayleigh Dayton and Da'Vonne Rogers on "Big Brother: All-Stars". Plus, he shares why the season was "way, way harder" than he expected. Tune in to new episodes of "Big...
Last night marked the first-ever triple eviction in "Big Brother" history. While chatting with ET Canada, evictees Kevin Campbell, David Alexander and Dani Briones react to the game-changing night that..
A super-fit personal trainer has smashed the world record for most chin-ups done in 24 hours - managing a whopping 5,340.Idai Makaya, 46, took on the "intense" endurance challenge last week, hoisting..