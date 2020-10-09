Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu: My mother plays role of both parents
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, says his parents separated before he was born, adding that he has a close bond with his mother. "For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood," said Jaan,...
Singer and former Bigg Boss contestant Sapna Choudhary has become a mother. Sapna's husband, singer Veer Sahu confirmed the news during a Facebook live. Veer opened the live session announcing the 'good news' in Haryanvi. "To all my brothers, young and old, there's good news, I have become a father,"...
The young Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer, who has scripted history by receiving 7th PMG, has dedicated his Police Medal for Gallantry to his buddy who lost his life in a fidayeen attack by..