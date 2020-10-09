Global  
 

Bigg Boss 14 housemate Jaan Kumar Sanu: My mother plays role of both parents

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020
Jaan Kumar Sanu, son of playback singer Kumar Sanu, says his parents separated before he was born, adding that he has a close bond with his mother. "For me, my mother plays the role of both parents. My parents separated when my mother was six months pregnant with me hence I have grown up with her only since childhood," said Jaan,...
