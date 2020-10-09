Adam Sandler: Halloween flick was easier than serious drama
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Talking about his comeback to comedy, Hubie Halloween actor Adam Sandler said the Halloween flick was easier to film than a serious drama. In Netflix's recent release 'Hubie Halloween' on Wednesday, Sandler was seen in his comic roots, reported Fox News. Sandler is known as a comic actor and a 'Saturday Night Live' (SNL) icon....
Hubie Halloween Film trailer - Plot synopsis: It's October 31st in Salem, Massachusetts, and a town's eccentric, devoted community volunteer and the good-natured object of his fellow citizen's derision..