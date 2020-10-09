Broadway Stars Come Together in Times Square, Shutdown to Extend to Mid-2021
Friday, 9 October 2020 () So many great Broadway stars came together in New York City this week to film a performance to give people hope for the return of live theater! Bernadette Peters and Andrew Rannells were among the stars who participated in NYCNext’s A Moment for Broadway event on Wednesday (October 7) in NYC’s Times Square. Also in [...]
Broadway went dark back in March when the coronavirus pandemic forced theaters to close. But on Wednesday performers came back to surprise Times Square with a pop-up performance. CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reports.