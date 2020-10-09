Global  
 

Kendall Jenner Shows Off Some Skin While Out on a Drive in Vintage Cadillac

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020
Kendall Jenner is enjoying some fresh air! The 24-year-old model stopped by a gas station while out for a drive in her vintage Cadillac on Thursday afternoon (October 8) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall showed off some skin in a backless tan top paired with matching sweatpants [...]
