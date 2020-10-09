|
Kendall Jenner Shows Off Some Skin While Out on a Drive in Vintage Cadillac
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Kendall Jenner is enjoying some fresh air! The 24-year-old model stopped by a gas station while out for a drive in her vintage Cadillac on Thursday afternoon (October 8) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kendall Jenner Kendall showed off some skin in a backless tan top paired with matching sweatpants [...]
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this