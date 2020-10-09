Global  
 

After Baba Ka Dhaba's heartwarming viral video hits netizens hard; Zomato, Tinder come to the rescue

Zee News Friday, 9 October 2020
Now, the good news is that after 'Baba Ka Dhaba' trended all day on social media, food-delivery giant Zomato has listed it on its website for ordering. Yes! people can order online from Baba Ka Dhaba now through Zomato. 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral

'Baba Ka Dhabha' receives immense love from netizens after video goes viral 04:05

 People queued up at Baba Ka Dhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. "There was no sale during COVID-19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us," said owner Kanta Prasad, who's running the stall since 1990. "There were no...

