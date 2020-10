Laxmmi Bomb trailer: Get ready to be scared and entertained with the biggest laughter riot this year! Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 57 minutes ago )

It's been a long time coming! The world had been waiting with bated breath for Akshay Kumar's much-talked-about film, Laxmmi Bomb, and its trailer has finally dropped. Also starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar among others, Laxmmi Bomb sure looks like a laughter riot!



