Sarah Levy from Schitt's Creek to cast in COVID-inspired indie Distancing Socially Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Emerging Canadian actor Sarah Levy secured a new role in a COVID-inspired indie film titled 'Distancing Socially'. According to Variety, Chris Blake will be directing the film with a focus on relationships and the challenges of virtual communication during the lockdown. Blake who also wrote the screenplay for the film is shooting... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this