Did Neha Kakkar make her relationship with singer Rohanpreet Singh Insta-official?

Mid-Day Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
It all started when singers Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh featured in a music video, Aaja Chal Vyaah Karwaiye, together. A photo featuring them together, too, was shared by Rohanpreet, which soon went viral.

Now, in a new photo shared by both Neha and Rohanpreet, well, it looks like the rumoured couple has made their...
