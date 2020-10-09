U2's 'The Joshua Tree' Voted Best Album Of The 80s Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 23 minutes ago )

AHEM.



*U2's* classic 'The Joshua Tree' has been named the best album of the 80s by Radio 2 listeners.



The poll was carried out on the station this week, and saw thousands of music fans take part.



Such matters are always open to debate, and the confirmation of the final Top 10 has set tongues wagging.



U2's 'The Joshua Tree' - the Irish band's international breakthrough - scooped top spot, nudging Dire Straight's CD shuffler 'Brothers In Arms' into second place.



The Stone Roses took third place with their 1989 debut album, while the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince were much further down the Top 10.



'The Joshua Tree' remains a core U2 text, with some songs - 'With Or Without You' for example - transcending their authors.



Speaking to Radio 2, guitarist the Edge commented: "We've had the privilege of playing 'The Joshua Tree' live all over the world in the last few years and it's almost like the album has come full circle."



"We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year."



Here's the Top 10.



1. U2 - The Joshua Tree

2. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms

3. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses

4. Michael Jackson - Thriller

5. Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction

6. The Human League - Dare

7. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead

8. Paul Simon - Graceland

9. ABC - Lexicon Of Love

10. Prince - Purple Rain



Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.



Buy Clash Magazine

AHEM.*U2's* classic 'The Joshua Tree' has been named the best album of the 80s by Radio 2 listeners.The poll was carried out on the station this week, and saw thousands of music fans take part.Such matters are always open to debate, and the confirmation of the final Top 10 has set tongues wagging.U2's 'The Joshua Tree' - the Irish band's international breakthrough - scooped top spot, nudging Dire Straight's CD shuffler 'Brothers In Arms' into second place.The Stone Roses took third place with their 1989 debut album, while the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince were much further down the Top 10.'The Joshua Tree' remains a core U2 text, with some songs - 'With Or Without You' for example - transcending their authors.Speaking to Radio 2, guitarist the Edge commented: "We've had the privilege of playing 'The Joshua Tree' live all over the world in the last few years and it's almost like the album has come full circle.""We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year."Here's the Top 10.1. U2 - The Joshua Tree2. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms3. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses4. Michael Jackson - Thriller5. Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction6. The Human League - Dare7. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead8. Paul Simon - Graceland9. ABC - Lexicon Of Love10. Prince - Purple RainJoin us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.Buy Clash Magazine 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources California Fish And Game Votes To Protect Western Joshua Tree As Threatened Or Endangered Species



In a unanimous 4-0 vote, the California Fish and Game Commission agreed to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened or endangered species for at least a year. Katie Johnston reports. Credit: CBS Dallas Digital Duration: 00:27 Published 2 weeks ago What's the Best Girl Group Album of All Time? | Billboard News



What's the Best Girl Group Album of All Time? | Billboard News Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media Duration: 01:48 Published on September 10, 2020

Related news from verified sources U2's The Joshua Tree named 1980s best album: Do you agree? U2's The Joshua Tree has been named the best album of the 1980s by BBC Radio 2 listeners.

Belfast Telegraph 29 minutes ago



U2's Joshua Tree voted the best album of the 1980s The record beat Michael Jackson's Thriller and George Michael's Faith to top a Radio 2 poll.

BBC News 10 hours ago





Tweets about this

