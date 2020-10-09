Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

U2's 'The Joshua Tree' Voted Best Album Of The 80s

Clash Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
U2's 'The Joshua Tree' Voted Best Album Of The 80sAHEM.

*U2's* classic 'The Joshua Tree' has been named the best album of the 80s by Radio 2 listeners.

The poll was carried out on the station this week, and saw thousands of music fans take part.

Such matters are always open to debate, and the confirmation of the final Top 10 has set tongues wagging.

U2's 'The Joshua Tree' - the Irish band's international breakthrough - scooped top spot, nudging Dire Straight's CD shuffler 'Brothers In Arms' into second place.

The Stone Roses took third place with their 1989 debut album, while the likes of Michael Jackson and Prince were much further down the Top 10.

'The Joshua Tree' remains a core U2 text, with some songs - 'With Or Without You' for example - transcending their authors.

Speaking to Radio 2, guitarist the Edge commented: "We've had the privilege of playing 'The Joshua Tree' live all over the world in the last few years and it's almost like the album has come full circle."

"We're just thrilled that people are still connecting with these songs, night after night, year after year."

Here's the Top 10.

1. U2 - The Joshua Tree
2. Dire Straits - Brothers In Arms
3. The Stone Roses - The Stone Roses
4. Michael Jackson - Thriller
5. Guns N' Roses - Appetite For Destruction
6. The Human League - Dare
7. The Smiths - The Queen Is Dead
8. Paul Simon - Graceland
9. ABC - Lexicon Of Love
10. Prince - Purple Rain

Join us on the ad-free creative social network Vero, as we get under the skin of global cultural happenings. Follow Clash Magazine as we skip merrily between clubs, concerts, interviews and photo shoots. Get backstage sneak peeks, exclusive content and access to Clash Live events and a true view into our world as the fun and games unfold.

Buy Clash Magazine
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

California Fish And Game Votes To Protect Western Joshua Tree As Threatened Or Endangered Species [Video]

California Fish And Game Votes To Protect Western Joshua Tree As Threatened Or Endangered Species

In a unanimous 4-0 vote, the California Fish and Game Commission agreed to list the iconic western Joshua tree as a threatened or endangered species for at least a year. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:27Published
What's the Best Girl Group Album of All Time? | Billboard News [Video]

What's the Best Girl Group Album of All Time? | Billboard News

What's the Best Girl Group Album of All Time? | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 01:48Published

Related news from verified sources

U2's The Joshua Tree named 1980s best album: Do you agree?

U2's The Joshua Tree named 1980s best album: Do you agree? U2's The Joshua Tree has been named the best album of the 1980s by BBC Radio 2 listeners.
Belfast Telegraph

U2's Joshua Tree voted the best album of the 1980s

 The record beat Michael Jackson's Thriller and George Michael's Faith to top a Radio 2 poll.
BBC News


Tweets about this