John Lennon - GIMME SOME TRUTH

Clash Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
*John Lennon* is arguably the most iconic songwriter of his or any generation; his lyrical prowess and benevolent nature captured the attention of millions. In celebration of the late icon’s 80th birthday comes ‘GIMME SOME TRUTH’. The 36 track collection features Lennon’s biggest hits and document his convictions on everything from peace (‘Imagine’), religion (‘God’), politics (‘Power To The People’, racism (‘Angela’) and lying politicians (‘Gimme Some Truth’).

This beautifully curated body of work champions the people who knew John best, executively produced by Yoko Ono Lennon and produced by Sean Ono Lennon, with all the tracks being remixed from scratch, masterfully upgrading their sonic quality in the process. Like Lennon’s own projects, there has been a tremendous amount of effort and care to ensure that ‘GIMME SOME TRUTH’ expands on his reputation as one of the most revered artists of all time.

This open-ended offering brilliantly entices you to extrapolate meaning from it, to attach it to a time and space before letting it fully unfurl.

*8/10 *

Words: *Josh Crowe *

