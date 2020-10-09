Global  
 

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange in new Spider-Man film

Friday, 9 October 2020
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in the film.

Cumberbatch's casting marks the third major crossover between the films produced by Disney's Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures'...
News video: Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise Doctor Strange role for Spider-Man 3

Benedict Cumberbatch to reprise Doctor Strange role for Spider-Man 3 00:40

 Benedict Cumberbatch is reportedly set to reprise his role as Doctor Strange for Spider-Man 3.

Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange in new 'Spider-Man' film
newKerala.com

Spider-Man 3: Dr. Strange replaces Iron man

 Benedict Cumberbatch is set to reprise his role of Doctor Strange in the much-anticipated third instalment in the 'Spider-Man' franchise, starring Tom Holland.
IndiaTimes

Benedict Cumberbatch's Return as Doctor Strange in 'Spider-Man 3' Sparks Multiverse Theory

 The 'Sherlock' actor is expected to play a mentor role that was previously occupied by Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark/Iron Man in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'.
AceShowbiz


