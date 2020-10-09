|
Benedict Cumberbatch returns as Doctor Strange in new Spider-Man film
Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
English actor Benedict Cumberbatch will reprise his role of the sorcerer superhero Doctor Strange in the third part of the revived Spider-Man franchise. Tom Holland returns as Spider-Man in the film.
Cumberbatch's casting marks the third major crossover between the films produced by Disney's Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures'...
