"The Banishing" - cast: Jessica Brown Findlay, John Heffernan, Sean Harris, John Lynch, Jason Lynch, Anya McKenna-Bruce, Cokey Falkow, Amy Trigg

Friday, 9 October 2020
The Banishing - cast: Jessica Brown Findlay, John Heffernan, Sean Harris, John Lynch, Jason Lynch, Anya McKenna-Bruce, Cokey Falkow, Amy Trigg*Release date :* October 12, 2020
*Synopsis :* 1930s, England. Linus (John Heffernan), his wife Marianne (Jessica Brown Findlay) and their daughter Adelaide move into town, where Linus ...
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published
News video: The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch

The Banishing Movie - Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch 02:13

 The Banishing Movie Trailer HD - Starring Jessica Brown Findlay, Sean Harris, John Heffernan, John Lynch - Plot synopsis: From acclaimed genre director Chris Smith (Creep, Severance, Triangle) comes The Banishing, which tells the true story of a young reverend, his wife and daughter who move into a...

