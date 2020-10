"Proxima" - cast: Eva Green, Lars Eidinger, Matt Dillon, Zelie Boulant, Sandra Huller, Nancy Tate, Alexei Fateev Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 week ago )

*Release date :* November 06, 2020

*Synopsis :* Sarah (Eva Green) is a French astronaut training at the European Space Agency in Cologne. She is the only woman ... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this