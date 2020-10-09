Paul Heaton Stepped In To Reward Q Magazine's Staff And Writers Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

*Paul Heaton* delivered a surprise bonus to staff and writers of *Q Magazine* as the title shuttered.



2020 has been a year of unprecedented challenges for the music industry, with print and online media seeing their incomes smashed to pieces.



Numerous titles have been forced to make major adjustments, and - somewhat cruelly, in our opinion - Bauer Media made the decision to *close Q Magazine for good*.



The demise of an important news-stand title, the loss of Q was felt keenly across the music industry, with many offering tributes and platitudes.



Beautiful South and Housemartins legend Paul Heaton went further, though - he paid a "large sum" towards Q, to be distributed amongst staff and writers.



The move was done quietly, without fuss, with Q editor Ted Kessler now deciding to reveal the donation on social media.



He writes: "I accepted the donation and shared it amongst over 40 staff and freelancers working for Q at the time, all of whose minds - like mine - were blown. It really was the most amazingly kind, selfless, generous act. For some, it meant a bill could be paid."



The songwriter was due to receive a trophy at the title's annual awards ceremony, which was cancelled following the shuttering of Q - thankfully, staff went ahead and gave Paul Heaton the trophy.



It's a wonderful story for a number of reasons. Firstly, it shows the deep gratitude musicians feel towards the writers who support them, a bond that isn't always acknowledged. Secondly, Paul Heaton is simply a legend - who doesn't have a favourite song by The Beautiful South?



We got him that award in the end. Britain’s greatest living pop star. A true legend. pic.twitter.com/7zJ7O3U7RI



— Ted Kessler (@TedKessler1) October 9, 2020



