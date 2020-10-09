Global  
 

Jack White to Replace Morgan Wallen as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Jack White is the new musical guest on Saturday night’s (October 10) episode of Saturday Night Live. The 45-year-old musician will replace country star Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the show earlier in the week after it was discovered that he was partying without a mask at a crowded house party, Deadline reported Friday [...]
News video: 'SNL' Cancels Morgan Wallen's Appearance After Breaking COVID-19 Protocols

'SNL' Cancels Morgan Wallen's Appearance After Breaking COVID-19 Protocols 01:46

 Morgan Wallen's appearance on "Saturday Night Live" has been cancelled after TikTok videos of the country star surfaced of him partying in Alabama, breaking COVID-19 protocols.

