Jack White to Replace Morgan Wallen as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 39 minutes ago )

Jack White is the new musical guest on Saturday night’s (October 10) episode of Saturday Night Live. The 45-year-old musician will replace country star Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the show earlier in the week after it was discovered that he was partying without a mask at a crowded house party, Deadline reported Friday [...] 👓 View full article

