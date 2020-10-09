Jack White to Replace Morgan Wallen as 'Saturday Night Live' Musical Guest
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Jack White is the new musical guest on Saturday night’s (October 10) episode of Saturday Night Live. The 45-year-old musician will replace country star Morgan Wallen, who was dropped from the show earlier in the week after it was discovered that he was partying without a mask at a crowded house party, Deadline reported Friday [...]
Country star and The Voice alum Morgan Wallen was likely hoping to find a few new fans after booking the musical guest spot on Saturday Night Live this weekend.... Mashable Also reported by •Just Jared •Daily Caller