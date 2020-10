Country music star Morgan Wallen -- set to be this week's musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" -- was super unsafe over the weekend, and now the question ......

Singer Morgan Wallen Will No Longer Appear on 'SNL' After Spotted Partying Without a Mask On Morgan Wallen will no longer be a musical guest on Saturday Night Live for this weekend. The 27-year-old singer came under fire by fans earlier today after he...

Just Jared 2 days ago