You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Former John McCain Aide Recounts Tense Phone Call With Trump After Inauguration



As a presidential candidate, Donald Trump famously denied that the late Arizona Sen. John McCain was a hero. Trump said he liked people who 'didn't get caught.' Now, former McCain aide Mark Salter.. Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:42 Published 22 hours ago Dueling town halls for Trump, Biden



President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden held competing town halls on Thursday a week ahead of their presidential debate. Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego Duration: 05:50 Published 3 days ago Biden Campaign Halts Kamala Harris' Travel Due To Coronavirus Concerns



The Biden-Harris campaign is halting the travel of California Sen. Kamala Harris, through this weekend. The decision comes after a flight crew member and Harris' communications director tested positive.. Credit: Wochit Business Duration: 00:37 Published 3 days ago

Tweets about this IWLarchmontUnited1 My God they are dumb. @GOP https://t.co/z0PDJHksiY 1 week ago