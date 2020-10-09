Angelina Jolie in Talks to Star in 'Every Note Played'
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Angelina Jolie is possibly taking on a new role. The 45-year-old actress and activist is in talks to star in Every Note Played, an adaptation of Lisa Genova‘s contemporary romance novel, Variety reported Friday (October 9). PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Angelina Jolie Christoph Waltz is also in talks. “Jolie will play Karina, [...]
COME AWAY Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: In this imaginative origin story of two of the most beloved characters in literature -- Peter Pan and Alice in Wonderland -- eight-year-old Alice (Keira Chansa), her mischievous brother Peter (Jordan A. Nash) and their brilliant older sibling David (Reece...