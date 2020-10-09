Rose Gray Shares Neat Saint Etienne Cover 'Nothing Can Stop Us' Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

Dance-pop with a sweetly melancholic feel...



East London voice *Rose Gray* has shared her take on Saint Etienne's 'Nothing Can Stop Us'.



The songwriter became obsessed with the long-standing UK group over summer, and really honed in on this track.



The follow up to her breakout single 'Same Cloud', the cover is a neat take on the original, adding some 2020 spice to the dance-pop original.



Blissful electronics with a sweetly melancholic feel, it's a deft fusion of pop potential and raw emotion.



Rose explains...



“’Saint Etienne is my favourite band. I’ve fallen in love with their music. 'Nothing Can Stop Us' was originally released in 1991, when the UK 90s dance scene was just being born.”



“It’s an era of music I am fascinated by; I wasn’t born but maybe somehow through my mother’s eyes I partied to it. This song entwines dance music, 60s samples and incredible melody and melancholy. The break beat, orchestra 60s samples similar to Burt Bacharach and the spoken word melody of Sarah Cracknell - are all magic to me. I wanted to cover this song because it feels like an ode to this incredible era for UK dance music. I want to bring back this sound but … 2020 style!”



The video was directed by GOODHOUSE, and focusses on the feelings of lockdown and quarantine.



Tune in now.



