Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She'd Ever Run for President of the United States
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Will there be a President Bethenny Frankel one day? The former Real Housewives star and activist opened up on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast about political aspirations. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bethenny Frankel “Well, a lot of people have said I should run for Mayor or President, but to be perfectly [...]
There is less than a month to go before Election Day. CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls. The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points. That's..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published
Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know. That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which..
Credit: Wochit Entertainment Duration: 00:40Published
Tweets about this
Kim Kardashian Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She’d Ever Run for President of the United States https://t.co/LmBhdPc40p 3 days ago
JustJared.com Bethenny Frankel reveals whether she'd ever seriously run for President one day https://t.co/Shgo7x9LyJ 3 days ago