Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She'd Ever Run for President of the United States

Just Jared Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Will there be a President Bethenny Frankel one day? The former Real Housewives star and activist opened up on Barstool Sports’ Pardon My Take podcast about political aspirations. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bethenny Frankel “Well, a lot of people have said I should run for Mayor or President, but to be perfectly [...]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color [Video]

Kamala Harris Could Be First Female VP Of Color

Al Drago/Getty Images The debate between US Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris is Wednesday night. If elected, Harris would be the first woman and the first woman of color to serve as..

Credit: Wochit Tech     Duration: 00:32Published
New Poll: Trump Down By 16 [Video]

New Poll: Trump Down By 16

There is less than a month to go before Election Day. CNN reports that President Donald Trump has hit a new low in the polls. The President trails former Vice President Joe Biden by 16 points. That's..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published
Why America Is Seeing Trump Through HIPAA-Colored Glasses [Video]

Why America Is Seeing Trump Through HIPAA-Colored Glasses

Although Americans are understandably very concerned about the health of US President Donald Trump, the public has no right to know. That's because his physicians are bound by HIPAA privacy laws, which..

Credit: Wochit Entertainment     Duration: 00:40Published

Tweets about this

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Bethenny Frankel Reveals If She’d Ever Run for President of the United States https://t.co/LmBhdPc40p 3 days ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Bethenny Frankel reveals whether she'd ever seriously run for President one day https://t.co/Shgo7x9LyJ 3 days ago