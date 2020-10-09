Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Sing The Title Track From New Movie 'Clouds'
Friday, 9 October 2020 () Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus perform the song “Clouds” from their upcoming Disney+ movie! The two co-star in the film based on the real life story of Zach Sobiech. The title track “Clouds” is available to stream and download now, with the rest of the soundtrack available on October 16th, via Interscope Records, the same [...]
Check out the official trailer 2 for the Disney+ musical drama movie Clouds, based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott and Lil Rel Howery.
Clouds Release Date: October 16, 2020 on Disney+
Are you excited for...
Clouds Film Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A teenager is diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer and finds a way to inspire others with the little time he has left. Based on Laura Sobiech's biographical..
Disney+ just released a brand new trailer for the upcoming film Clouds! The new movie stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter and Madison Iseman, which is based on... Just Jared Jr Also reported by •Just Jared