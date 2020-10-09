Global  
 

Sabrina Carpenter & Fin Argus Sing The Title Track From New Movie 'Clouds'

Just Jared Jr Friday, 9 October 2020
Sabrina Carpenter and Fin Argus perform the song “Clouds” from their upcoming Disney+ movie! The two co-star in the film based on the real life story of Zach Sobiech. The title track “Clouds” is available to stream and download now, with the rest of the soundtrack available on October 16th, via Interscope Records, the same [...]
 Check out the official trailer 2 for the Disney+ musical drama movie Clouds, based on the true story of Zach Sobiech. It stars Fin Argus, Sabrina Carpenter, Madison Iseman, Neve Campbell, Tom Everett Scott and Lil Rel Howery. Clouds Release Date: October 16, 2020 on Disney+

