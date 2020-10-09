DC Comics' 'Green Lantern' to Get a TV Series at HBO Max!

Global  
 

HBO Max has officially given the greenlight to a Green Lantern series! The television series will be based on the popular DC Comics property, which was previously turned into a 2011 movie starring Ryan Reynolds. The series will be co-written and executive produced by Seth Grahame-Smith and Marc Guggenheim, with the former serving as showrunner. [...]
