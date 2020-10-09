Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Internet Flames Tory Lanez After Getting Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

SOHH Friday, 9 October 2020 ()
Internet Flames Tory Lanez After Getting Charged In Megan Thee Stallion ShootingThe Internet isn’t holding back. Social media has come forward to completely dismantle Tory Lanez after buzz developed about the crooner getting hit with a felony charge in connection to the shooting of estranged rap pal Megan Thee Stallion. Internet Flames Tory Lanez Social media has come forward to go off on Lanez following the […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident

Tory Lanez charged over Megan Thee Stallion shooting incident 00:56

 Tory Lanez has been officially charged in connection with a shooting incident involving Megan Thee Stallion.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident [Video]

Tory Lanez Charged In Megan Thee Stallion Incident

Tory Lanez is officially charged. Cardi B defends Offset. Plus - One of Travis Scott's music videos hasn't been completely paid for.

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 02:22Published
Rapper Tory Lanez Facing Assault, Gun Charges For July Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion [Video]

Rapper Tory Lanez Facing Assault, Gun Charges For July Shooting Of Megan Thee Stallion

Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was charged Thursday with shooting rapper Megan Thee Stallion in the Hollywood Hills earlier this summer.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:29Published
Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News [Video]

Kelly Rowland Pregnant With Second Child, Alex Rodriguez Lives His Best Life & More | Billboard News

Meghan Trainor and Kelly Rowland are expecting, Normani gets candid about her experience shooting the "WAP" music video with Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion and JLo catches ARod living his best life..

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:25Published

Related news from verified sources

Tory Lanez Hit With Felony Assault Charge In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting

 If convicted, the Toronto native faces up to 22 years and 8 months in prison.
HipHopDX

Tory Lanez Promises Truth In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case: 'A Charge Is Not A Conviction'

 The Toronto singer was charged with felony assault in conjunction with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion on Thursday (October 8).
HipHopDX


Tweets about this