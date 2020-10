Katharine McPhee Confirms Pregnancy with a 'Wink, Wink' While Acknowledging She Can't Drink Right Now Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 46 minutes ago )

Katharine McPhee just confirmed the reports that she’s pregnant with a “wink wink” moment on her Instagram Stories. The 36-year-old actress and singer received a gift from Aperol Spritz, which is one of her favorite drinks, and she took to her socials to show fans the cool present. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of [...] 👓 View full article

