Disney Developing Live Action Movie Based on It's Theme Park Ride Space Mountain! Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Disney is reportedly working on a Space Mountain movie! The film is in early development and the script will be written by Joby Harold, who is writing and producing the upcoming Disney+ Obi-Wan Kenobi series, THR reports. Joby and his wife Tory Tunnell will also produce the film, alongside Rideback’s Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich, [...] 👓 View full article