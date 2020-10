Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Has Died at 31 from Breast Cancer Friday, 9 October 2020 ( 1 day ago )

Desiree S. Anzalone, the great-granddaughter of the legendary Lucille Ball, has sadly passed away at the young age of 31 after a battle with stage 4 breast cancer. The family confirmed to People that Desiree died on September 27 at Smilow Cancer Center in Connecticut, just weeks after her 31st birthday. Desiree was the first [...] πŸ‘“ View full article