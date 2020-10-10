Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Went On a Double Date This Week with Katharine McPhee & David Foster!

Global  
 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s friendship with Katharine McPhee and David Foster appears to be growing stronger! The two couples were spotted on a double date on Tuesday night (October 6) at Lucy’s Steakhouse in Montecito, Calif. Katharine and David were spotted arriving at the restaurant first and about 10 minutes later, Meghan and Harry [...]
