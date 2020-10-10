It's a boy! Mindy Kaling welcomes her second child
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Actress Mindy Kaling has given birth to her second child, a baby boy. Kaling made the announcement during an episode of "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert", reports people.com.
"I'm telling it for the first time now, it feels so strange. But I gave birth to a baby boy on September 3," Kaling told the host.
The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
