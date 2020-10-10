Global  
 

NBA Removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ From Courts Next Season

SOHH Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
NBA Removing ‘Black Lives Matter’ From Courts Next SeasonThe National Basketball Association is changing its tune when the 2020-2021 season starts up. While the NBA remains one of the most progressive pro sports leagues on social justice issues, it is removing “Black Lives Matter” messages from the court next season. NBA To Remove Black Lives Matter Courts In the middle of an NBA […]
