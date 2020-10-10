Louisville Police Searched For Evidence Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend After Fatal Shooting Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 56 minutes ago )

The fight for justice in Breonna Taylor's murder just took a major twist. An internal investigation now reveals the Louisville Metro Police Department actively gathered negative information about the slain Kentucky woman's boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after its own officers shot and killed Taylor. Police Collected Negative Info About Breonna Taylor's Boyfriend This week, thousands of […]


