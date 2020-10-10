Louisville Police Searched For Evidence Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend After Fatal Shooting
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () The fight for justice in Breonna Taylor‘s murder just took a major twist. An internal investigation now reveals the Louisville Metro Police Department actively gathered negative information about the slain Kentucky woman’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after its own officers shot and killed Taylor. Police Collected Negative Info About Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend This week, thousands of […]
Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the..
Louisville's new interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, discusses how she plans to rebuild trust following the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home... CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.com •New Zealand Herald