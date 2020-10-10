Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Louisville Police Searched For Evidence Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend After Fatal Shooting

SOHH Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Louisville Police Searched For Evidence Against Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend After Fatal ShootingThe fight for justice in Breonna Taylor‘s murder just took a major twist. An internal investigation now reveals the Louisville Metro Police Department actively gathered negative information about the slain Kentucky woman’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, after its own officers shot and killed Taylor. Police Collected Negative Info About Breonna Taylor’s Boyfriend This week, thousands of […]
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice [Video]

Rev. Jesse Jackson Joins Families Of Breonna Taylor, Jacob Blake In Call For Justice

The Rev. Jesse Jackson on Saturday met with the families of Breonna Taylor and Jacob Blake in a call for justice and equality.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:13Published
Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings [Video]

Police say they banged on Breonna Taylor's door 30 to 90 seconds - recordings

Police serving a search warrant on Breonna Taylor's home told investigators they banged on her door and announced themselves from 30 to 90 seconds before breaking in during a raid that ended with the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:58Published
Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released [Video]

Breonna Taylor: Grand jury audio details conflicting accounts of fatal shooting released

The Kentucky attorney general's charging recommendation or juror deliberations were not included in the recordings of the Breonna Taylor grand jury.

Credit: USA Today News (Domestic)     Duration: 01:10Published

Related news from verified sources

Louisville police collected negative info about Breonna Taylor's boyfriend after fatal shooting

 Documents show police believed they had evidence that Kenneth Walker may have sold drugs. Walker's attorney says police have a conflict...
Upworthy

Taylor's boyfriend recounts shooting during probe

 Hours after Louisville police officers shot and killed Breonna Taylor, investigators interviewed a witness – her boyfriend. Kenneth Walker recounted the chaos...
USATODAY.com

How Louisville's interim police chief plans to rebuild trust after fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor

 Louisville's new interim police chief, Yvette Gentry, discusses how she plans to rebuild trust following the fatal police shooting of Breonna Taylor at her home...
CBS News Also reported by •FOXNews.comNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this