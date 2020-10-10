Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Grand Finale: Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor to spill Bollywood secret
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Popular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning over everyone's heart courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants that are a part of the show. After celebrating the 80's era by keeping the charm of the classics alive with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar, Annu Kapoor and Randhir...
Bollywood's evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor was snapped taking a walk in Juhu Park on October 10. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor was observed taking all COVID precautions. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Takht', likely to release in late 2021.
Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant..