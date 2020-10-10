Global  
 

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Grand Finale: Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor to spill Bollywood secret

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Grand Finale: Govinda, Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor to spill Bollywood secretPopular singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs has been winning over everyone's heart courtesy the amazing performances by the wonderful contestants that are a part of the show. After celebrating the 80's era by keeping the charm of the classics alive with Bollywood stars like Amol Palekar, Annu Kapoor and Randhir...
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Watch: Evergreen Anil Kapoor out for walk at Mumbai park

Watch: Evergreen Anil Kapoor out for walk at Mumbai park 01:07

 Bollywood's evergreen superstar Anil Kapoor was snapped taking a walk in Juhu Park on October 10. 'Dil Dhadakne Do' actor was observed taking all COVID precautions. Anil Kapoor will next be seen in 'Takht', likely to release in late 2021.

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details [Video]

Bollywood drug case | Deepika, Shraddha & Sara quizzed by NCB: Key details

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan were quizzed by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drug case related to Sushant Singh’s death. Deepika was questioned for over..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:18Published
Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office [Video]

Shraddha Kapoor arrives at NCB office

Bollywood actor Shraddha Kapoor arrived at Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) office in Mumbai on September 26. She was summoned by the agency to join the investigation in a drug case, related to Sushant..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:21Published
Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News [Video]

Karan Johar's drug party on radar now, Celebs may be sommoned for questioning: Sources|Oneindia News

As the drug angle in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case has brought the bollywood in the spotlight, Sources say that the NCB is considering to rope in many more celebs in the ongoing probe. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:20Published

'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs': Jackie Shroff to recreate iconic 'Hero' flute scene during grand finale

 While each contestant will be seen putting their best foot forward, as special guests Jackie Shroff, Shakti Kapoor and King of Comedy, Govinda grace the finale...
DNA


