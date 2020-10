Ronnie Lucille Ball's Great-Granddaughter Dies of Breast Cancer | https://t.co/WBcxZJPvDW https://t.co/NEWefpxHXn 1 minute ago

Susan LaDuke Truly heartbreaking loss. Sending condolences, sympathy & love to Desiree's family & loved ones. May your memories… https://t.co/tyt5roRoSV 5 minutes ago

ISMV Star Fortress Trying to find ELWs. RT @ConwayShow: Lucille Ball, Desi Arnaz's great-granddaughter dies of breast cancer https://t.co/Au26IlNYGP 7 minutes ago

Deanna Lucille Ball & Desi Arnaz’s Great-Granddaughter Dies at 31 https://t.co/2fhrfOQmk5 11 minutes ago

Janet Rose Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's only great-granddaughter, 31, dies of breast cancer https://t.co/9euxHW3ZhY via @Yahoo 12 minutes ago

Yara Fayssal RT @enews: Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz Sr.'s great-granddaughter Desiree S. Anzalone has sadly passed away after a battle with breast cance… 14 minutes ago

Ouabi Abdel Aziz RT @PerezHilton: The passing of Hollywood royalty is always heartbreaking, but at just 31 years old?? Just unimaginably tragic... https://t… 15 minutes ago