Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worsens, shifted to ICU
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health deteriorated, hospital sources said on Saturday. Chatterjee, who had tested coronavirus positive on October 5, was suffering from several comorbidities. He was immediately shifted to...
