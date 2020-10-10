Global  
 

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee's condition worsens, shifted to ICU

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020
Veteran Bengali actor Soumitra Chatterjee was shifted to Intensive Care Unit in a private hospital late Friday night after the 85-year-old's health deteriorated, hospital sources said on Saturday. Chatterjee, who had tested coronavirus positive on October 5, was suffering from several comorbidities. He was immediately shifted to...
