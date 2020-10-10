Global  
 

Has Bigg Boss 12 contestant Jasleen Matharu secretly married Anup Jalota? The singer clarifies

Mid-Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Jasleen Matharu took to her Instagram account and shared a picture with veteran singer Anup Jalota. The pictures show Anup Jalota and her in wedding finery. Jasleen shared them without any captions.


