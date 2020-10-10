This Is Us, Big Little Lies: Shows to watch on World Mental Health Day

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources WEB EXTRA: Therapy Dogs Help With Healthcare Workers' Mental Health



Saturday (10/10) is World Mental Health Day, which this year has a new sense of urgency for many. COVID-19 has taken a mental and emotional toll on healthcare workers across the country. This hospital.. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 00:59 Published 13 hours ago Saturday is World Mental Health Day



The past months have brought many challenges for any age. Whether it's distance learning, working from home, or simply minimal contact with our coworkers, friends, and family all of these obstacles can.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:00 Published 18 hours ago American wellness routines have taken a hit during the pandemic



In times like these, Americans are struggling to maintain their overall health. According to new research, three in five say they have fallen off their previous health and wellness routine over the.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 00:55 Published 19 hours ago

Tweets about this