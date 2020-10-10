Edited excerpts from Rekha: The Untold Story Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 4 minutes ago )

In August 1990, it was reported that, in a state of depression, Mukesh had tried to commit suicide by overdosing on sleeping pills. The headline in Stardust magazine screamed “How Rekha drove Mukesh to attempt suicide”. Rekha is said to have called him after the incident and said, “If a marriage doesn’t work, you can do nothing about it. I am not the kind who’ll stick on under false pretenses. 👓 View full article



