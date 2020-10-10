After Almost 30 Years, Patty Smyth Returns With New Album 'It's About Time' Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 6 days ago )

This may be Smyth's first new material in decades, but she has been busy raising six children, touring, recording, acting and providing the Netflix series Glow with its theme. This may be Smyth's first new material in decades, but she has been busy raising six children, touring, recording, acting and providing the Netflix series Glow with its theme. 👓 View full article

