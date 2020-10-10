After Almost 30 Years, Patty Smyth Returns With New Album 'It's About Time'
Saturday, 10 October 2020 () This may be Smyth's first new material in decades, but she has been busy raising six children, touring, recording, acting and providing the Netflix series Glow with its theme.
Patty Smyth praises her husband of 23 years, tennis pro John McEnroe, and says he's turned into quite the musician while in self-isolation. Plus, the singer details her first album of new material in 28 years, appropriately titled 'It's About Time'.