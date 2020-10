Anita Hassanandani announces pregnancy; shares video Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

Actress Anita Hassanandani announced her pregnancy on Saturday. The actress and her husband, businessman Rohit Reddy, posted an Instagram video to make the announcement.



In the video, the couple relive their love story, with shots that include moments of their engagement and the exchange of wedding vows. Rohit is seen kissing... 👓 View full article

