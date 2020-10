Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Make Podcast Debut for World Mental Health Day Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are using their status to educate about the importance of mental health in a podcast. They would also like to eradicate the stigma surrounding mental health.

