Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Salma Hayek Check Out the Bottega Veneta Presentation in London Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Salma Hayek show off their sleek style while stepping out for a fashion event on Friday (October 9) in London, England. The ladies were in attendance for the Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. “Today I attended the only fashion show I went to this year, @Bottegaveneta [...] 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Shatta Bandle Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Salma Hayek Check Out the Bottega Veneta Presentation in London https://t.co/XOtRj6aNJU 29 minutes ago Kim Kardashian Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Salma Hayek Check Out the Bottega Veneta Presentation in London https://t.co/LaKgWuMPoc 29 minutes ago Global Connect+ Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Salma Hayek Check Out the Bottega Veneta Presentation in London https://t.co/sYrmQMsn3b 29 minutes ago JustJared.com Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Salma Hayek stepped out for a fashion event in London last night! https://t.co/ByOHSPWiuX 32 minutes ago

