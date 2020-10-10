|
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley & Salma Hayek Check Out the Bottega Veneta Presentation in London
Saturday, 10 October 2020 ()
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Salma Hayek show off their sleek style while stepping out for a fashion event on Friday (October 9) in London, England. The ladies were in attendance for the Bottega Veneta Salon 01 London collection presentation at Sadler’s Wells Theatre. “Today I attended the only fashion show I went to this year, @Bottegaveneta [...]
