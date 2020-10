Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride Saturday, 10 October 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Once upon a time, Liam Neeson was rejected on sight for a role in The Princess Bride. The actor dished on the details during the Oct. 9 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live. The beloved 1987... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Kisamfu Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride https://t.co/sEWwKp6CHB 12 minutes ago DSMWcom Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride https://t.co/QN3hEL0nc4 14 minutes ago Ocean Pop 💎 Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride – E! Online https://t.co/NoKck2QXhc 16 minutes ago Manfred Rosenberg #moviesliam_neesoncelebrities Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride… https://t.co/JTjxdAHAhq 16 minutes ago Cheri Spence RT @enews: Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride https://t.co/3lMIZC9kWk 17 minutes ago E! News Liam Neeson Recalls Getting Turned Down for This Role in The Princess Bride https://t.co/3lMIZC9kWk 24 minutes ago