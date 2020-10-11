Global  
 

Tory Lanez’s Dad Defends Him Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Charge

SOHH Sunday, 11 October 2020 ()
Tory Lanez’s Dad Defends Him Amid Megan Thee Stallion Shooting ChargeCanadian rapper Tory Lanez was formally charged Thursday for his role in the July shooting of hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion. Tory’s father, Sonstar Peterson, has come forward to stand by his son. Father of Tory Lanez Defends Him Tory Lanez, a.k.a. Daystar Peterson, faces one count of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and one […]
Tory Lanez Promises Truth In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

Tory Lanez Promises Truth In Megan Thee Stallion Shooting Case

