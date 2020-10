Ewan McGregor, Charley Boorman Preview 'Long Way Up'



It's all about the journey rather than the destination for motorcycle pals, Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman. While catching up with ET Canada's Carlos Bustamante, the dynamic duo preview what.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 02:18 Published on September 15, 2020

Ewan McGregor added challenge to latest adventure by riding prototype eco-bike



Ewan McGregor has recounted his latest motorbike adventure was a challenge at times when he and his friend Charley Boorman couldn't find a plug-in for their eco-Harley Davidsons. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:52 Published on September 15, 2020