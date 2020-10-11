Global  
 

'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Marries Fox News Correspondent Rick Leventhal

Just Jared Sunday, 11 October 2020
Kelly Dodd and Rick Leventhal are married! The 45-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County star and the 60-year-old senior correspondent at Fox News tied the knot in an “intimate” ceremony on Saturday (October 10) in Santa Rosa, Calif, People confirms. Kelly took to Instagram to share a photo from her wedding, where she is wearing [...]
