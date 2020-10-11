'RHOC' Star Kelly Dodd Marries Fox News Correspondent Rick Leventhal

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Liv Tyler Departs From Fox's '911: Lone Star' | THR News



Liv Tyler has opted out of season two of Fox's '911: Lone Star.' Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:20 Published 2 weeks ago

Related news from verified sources The Real Housewives of Orange County's Kelly Dodd Marries Rick Leventhal Kelly Dodd has said "I do." The Real Housewives of Orange County star married Fox News commentator Rick Leventhal on Saturday, Oct. 10 during a wedding in...

E! Online 3 hours ago





Tweets about this