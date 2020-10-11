WATCH: SNL Tackles the Vice Presidential Debate in Cold Open — Featuring a Fly-Tormented Mike Pence

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Second presidential debate canceled, local political leaders react



We are now just 24 days away from the presidential election and on Friday the debate commission revealed their plan to make next week's presidential debate virtual but with president trump declining.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 03:22 Published 13 hours ago October 15 presidential debate canceled



[NFA] The Oct. 15 presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will not proceed, the Commission on Presidential Debates said in a statement on Friday, adding that.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:27 Published 1 day ago Second presidential debate officially canceled



The Commission on Presidential Debates cancels the second presidential debate planned for Miami, following President Trump's refusal to take part in a virtual format. Credit: USA Today News (International) Duration: 00:37 Published 1 day ago

Tweets about this