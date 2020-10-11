Global  
 

WATCH: SNL Tackles the Vice Presidential Debate in Cold Open — Featuring a Fly-Tormented Mike Pence

Mediaite Sunday, 11 October 2020
Saturday Night Live opened up the second episode of its new season with a parody of the vice presidential debate between Vice President Mike Pence (played by Beck Becknett) and Sen. Kamala Harris (played by Maya Rudolph) with moderator Susan Page (played by Kate McKinnon). Jim Carrey also appeared as Joe Biden. The skit featured […]
