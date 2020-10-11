Mindy Kaling: Being pregnant during pandemic was a little scary
Sunday, 11 October 2020 () Actress Mindy Kaling, who recently welcomed her second child, says being pregnant during the pandemic was a scary experience. She has also praised frontline workers in a new tweet. "Thanks to everyone for your kind words about the new addition to my family. Being pregnant during the pandemic was a little scary, but it made me...
The actress and writer welcomed her second child on the 3rd of September, but kept her pregnancy and baby news under wraps until Thursday, when she spilled all during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.
