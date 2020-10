Sharon Osbourne talks about past suicide attempt: I just couldn't bear it Sunday, 11 October 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Television personality Sharon Osbourne recently dished on past suicide attempts to raise awareness for World Mental Health Day.



According to Fox News, the 68-year-old author reflected on the 2017 attempt and how she checked into a mental health facility for treatment. Osbourne admitted, "Four years ago I was finding things... 👓 View full article